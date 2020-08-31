Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 381 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 3 deaths

Gov. Beshear provided the latest update on COVID-19 Monday.
Gov. Beshear provided the latest update on COVID-19 Monday.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update Monday afternoon on Kentucky’s fight against COVID-19.

Secretary Eric Friedlander announced an increase in child care group size from 10 to 15 as well as other measures to move forward for child care facilities.

Beshear reported 381 new COVID-19 cases raising the total to 48,396 Kentuckian’s infected since the beginning of the outbreak. The Governor said 43 of the cases were in people age 18 and younger, including to two high school age children in Warren County.

Gov. Beshear announced three new deaths bringing the death toll to 933.

Kentucky COVID Facts 8-31-2020
Kentucky COVID Facts 8-31-2020(WBKO)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

