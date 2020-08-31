Advertisement

WATCH - Soggy Start to September!

More Showers and Storms to Begin the New Month
By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Seems only fitting that August 2020 would end on a WET note for many. The month will go down as Bowling Green’s 10th wettest August all-time! The unsettled weather pattern rolls over into the new month of September.

A stalled-out frontal boundary will keep numerous showers and thunderstorms going through Thursday. While it won’t rain constantly, there is potential for heavy rain, gusty winds, and dangerous lightning from any storm that develops. By Friday morning, a cold front straight from Canada rolls southeast through our area, ending the daily shots at rain and cutting into the high humidity! Cooler air and an early taste of Fall arrives just in time for the start of the holiday weekend! Highs by Saturday may not even climb out of the 70s, with comfy overnight lows dipping into the 50s over the weekend! Mild air lasts into Labor Day, although there is a chance for scattered thunderstorms to close out the long holiday weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Numerous Showers & T/Storms. High 87, Low 73, winds S-6

WEDNESDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely, Heavy Rainfall Possible. High 85, Low 72, winds SW-10

THURSDAY: Scat’d Showers & T/Storms Likely. High 84, Low 64, winds SW-10

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Monday’s High: 87

Monday’s Low: 73

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 64

Record High: 102 (1932)

Record Low: 42 (1946)

Today’s Precip: 0.02″

Monthly Precip: 6.62″ (+3.29″)

Yearly Precip: 42.63″ (+10.56″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Sunset: 7:15 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Count: 33)

Pollen: High (3.3 for Ragweed)

Mold: Low

