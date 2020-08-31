Western Kentucky University COVID-19 cases on the rise

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During the last reporting period, from August 21st-27th, Western Kentucky University had 86 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

WKU COVID-19 cases rising (None)

“We expected an uptick in the numbers. We didn’t know exactly how many that would be. What we were able to do through our contact tracing and working with Barren River District Health is that we noticed there was an increase among our greek students,” said Media Relations Director Bob Skipper.

On Friday, President Timothy Caboni announced all Greek life needed to get tested. Skipper reported the students were supposed to get tested by Monday, August 31st.

Fraternity pledge Ethan England, when asked if he was told to get tested, said, “All the emails I’ve gotten about being tested have been from professors and things to reach out if you think you’ve been exposed.”

The pledge did note his fraternity is being cautious with masks and social distancing, but he has not heard any brothers say they have been tested. Additionally, he has not been asked to get tested.

Skipper said students who don’t get tested could be brought up on disciplinary action.

“So far we’ve made it through our first week on campus and in-person classes. Things seem to be going fairly well. We’re adjusting in the areas that need adjusting,” said Skipper.

The overall positive total since July, according to the University’s totals, is 299 cases. To see WKU’s latest numbers, click here.

Not all students 13 News talked with were confident with continuing to take classes in person, with one student saying, “I feel like as long as they can keep it under control, it’ll be fine, but there’s a lot of people being irresponsible and not doing their part.”

Skipper insisted there will be many factors the university looks at before making any changes to classes or schedules.

“We’re committed to delivering in-person classes as much as possible.”

