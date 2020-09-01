Countdown to Kickoff: Glasgow Scotties

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes us to Glasgow High School, home of the Scotties.

In 2019, the Scotties jumped from Class 2A to 3A. Glasgow proved they could handle the jump, finished the season 10-2, advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

“I’m excited just to be able to put the pads back on, be able to go out there with my team,” said senior Tad Shelton. “Hopefully, repeat last year and have a pretty good regular season but try to go farther in the playoffs.”

The Scotties return everyone on the offensive line from last season but will be replacing five guys from both sides of the football.

“We’ve got some experience,” head coach Jeff Garmon said. “We’ve got some guys that have gotten to play.”

That returning experience will benefit the Scotties in dealing with a short window of practice time.

“I think not being able to practice as much won’t hurt us as bad with all the experience we have.,” Shelton said. “I think we have a lot of talent this year.”

Coach Garmon believes his team’s biggest strength in 2020 will be its athleticism.

“I think we’re going to be pretty athletic and be able to move around,” Garmon said. “We’ll see how it all plays out.”

Garmon said there’s a multitude of players he hopes to have a breakout season. At the end of the day, he and his team have the same expectations.

“Our expectations are the same every week. We expect to win,” Garmon said. “That’s how we approach it. We don’t always do it but we believe it takes great effort and great leadership and hard work and all the things that it takes to be a winner, and that’s what we want in our kids.”

Glasgow Scotties 2020 Football Schedule

9/11 Allen County-Scottsville

9/18 @Hart County

9/25 @South Warren

10/2 Adair County

10/9 @Greenwood

10/16 @Taylor County

10/23 Casey County

10/30 @Franklin-Simpson

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.