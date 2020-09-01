Advertisement

Four Bowling Green elementary schools to receive USDA Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program Grant

Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green City Schools(BGCS)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent School District announces Dishman McGinnis, T. C. Cherry, Parker-Bennett Curry, and W. R. McNeill Elementary Schools as recipients of the federal Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The FFVP provides all children in participating schools with a variety of free fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the school day. It is an effective and creative way of introducing fresh fruits and vegetables as healthy snack options. The FFVP also encourages community partnerships to support the schools when they offer free fruits and vegetables to children during the school day.

The goal of the FFVP is to:

• create healthier school environments by providing healthier food choices

• expand the variety of fruits and vegetables children experience

• increase children’s fruit and vegetable consumption

• make a difference in children’s diets to impact their present and future health

Bowling Green City Schools partner with area farms to supply fresh fruits and vegetables including Jackson’s Orchard, Need More Acres Farm and Pick N’Grin Farm.

School selection was based upon submitted applications from elementary schools that operate the National School Lunch Program and that have 50 percent or more of their students eligible for free/reduced-price meals. Priority was given to schools with the highest percentage of free and reduced-price eligible students. Kentucky received more than 3.2 million dollars in FFVP funding for the 2021 Federal Fiscal Year. Each participating school will receive funds to operate the program based on approximately $50 per student. The participating schools are:

Site NameAward Amount
Parker-Bennett-Curry School$18,558.24
Dishman McGinnis Elementary School$20,726.73
T.C. Cherry Elementary School$19,365.12
W.R. McNeill Elementary School$21,533.61
FFVP Grant Total$80,183.70

