Glasgow church group to help with Hurricane Laura clean up this weekend, seeking donations

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A small group from Samson Church of God in Glasgow is planning a trip this weekend to Louisiana to help with the aftermath of destruction that Hurricane Laura left.

“So we’re going to be taking a trailer down there. I know a lot of the focus is on Lake Charles and that area, so we’re going to be going to the surrounding area- small towns. And, we’re going to pass out necessities and we hope to go to restaurant and get a bunch of warm food and go door to door and pass it out to people,” said Haley Kinslow who is traveling down to Louisiana.

Kinslow says the plan is to bring a trailer full of items to donate to the people in need. After joining a Facebook group filled with over 100,000 people named, ’Hurricane Laura Aftermath,’ Kinslow got a better idea for what was needed. For example, since they don’t have running water, bottles or jugs of water are critical.

“But they need everything from shampoo, brushes, diapers, wipes, formula, to cleaning supplies, they said bleach because the mildew is going to set in,” said Kinslow.

The group will leave Friday evening for Louisiana, so if you have any supplies you are willing to donate, contact Kinslow at (270) 606-1316.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.