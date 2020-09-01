Industrial park to be developed in Barren County across 152 acres

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - In Monday’s press conference, Secretary Jim Gray announced funding for multiple projects throughout Kentucky including Barren County and Warren County.

152 acres of land will soon be home to South Cooper Industrial Park along U.S. 68 in Glasgow. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is committing $500,000 to help develop road access to the park.

“We actually had them to come to our county to see what we’re seeing and I can’t thank them enough. This half a million dollars is really going to help us kick start and I have challenged our economic director -- once we start I don’t wanna slow down,” said Barren County Judge Executive, Micheal Hale.

Hale added that the new industrial park will create roughly 500 to 800 jobs.

“Our industrial parks that we have currently are about full. We only have one build ready site that we have left, and when I say that, we are actively working 21 projects - economic development related projects. So, the immediate need is we have to have land and that’s what companies and buildings are looking for,” explained Hale.

Once the land purchase is completed, the funding will be used for construction of turn lanes on U.S. 68 and the access road itself.

“We want to make sure that we are utilizing this because this is taxpayer’s money. Whether it’s funneled from the state or locally, so we want to make sure that we are utilizing the taxpayers dollars-- every penny. On the other side of that, the work that we do, they’ll be able to drive by and say, this is where my tax money is going, this is what it created,” said Hale.

The total project is expected to cost six to eight million dollars.

