Kentucky State Police Post 3 welcomes new arrivals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green is welcoming new additions to the force.

A release from KSP Post 3 says Lieutenant Mitchell Hazelett replaces outgoing Lieutenant Jeremy Smith, of Glasgow, who has been promoted to Captain of Inspection and Evaluations. Captain Smith has been assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 3 for the last 16 years where he served most recently as Operations Lieutenant since 2017.

Lieutenant Hazelett, a Fort Wayne, IN, native, is a 10 year veteran with the Kentucky State Police. Lieutenant Hazelett’s most recent assignment was with the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch where he has been assigned for the last 5 years. He is a 2007 graduate from the University of the Pacific and currently resides in LaGrange, KY.

Another addition, Louisville native Sergeant Brandon Brooks, is an 8 year veteran with the Kentucky State Police. Sergeant Brooks’ most recent assignment was at Kentucky State Police Post 4, Elizabethtown. He currently lives in Leitchfield.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.