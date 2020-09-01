Advertisement

Kentucky State Police Post 3 welcomes new arrivals

Sergeant Brandon Brooks, Lieutenant Mitchel Hazelett, Captain Jeremy Smith
Sergeant Brandon Brooks, Lieutenant Mitchel Hazelett, Captain Jeremy Smith(KSP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green is welcoming new additions to the force.

A release from KSP Post 3 says Lieutenant Mitchell Hazelett replaces outgoing Lieutenant Jeremy Smith, of Glasgow, who has been promoted to Captain of Inspection and Evaluations. Captain Smith has been assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 3 for the last 16 years where he served most recently as Operations Lieutenant since 2017.

Lieutenant Hazelett, a Fort Wayne, IN, native, is a 10 year veteran with the Kentucky State Police. Lieutenant Hazelett’s most recent assignment was with the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch where he has been assigned for the last 5 years. He is a 2007 graduate from the University of the Pacific and currently resides in LaGrange, KY.

Another addition, Louisville native Sergeant Brandon Brooks, is an 8 year veteran with the Kentucky State Police. Sergeant Brooks’ most recent assignment was at Kentucky State Police Post 4, Elizabethtown. He currently lives in Leitchfield.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unseen Bowling Green Fall Murder Mansion Tour

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Duena De Mi Futuro Enrichment Program for Latina Girls

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Four Bowling Green elementary schools to receive USDA Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program Grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Bowling Green City Schools partner with area farms to supply fresh fruits and vegetables including Jackson’s Orchard, Need More Acres Farm and Pick N’Grin Farm.

News

KSP Launches Campaign Targeting Aggressive Drivers

Updated: 5 hours ago
KSP Launches Campaign Targeting Aggressive Drivers

Latest News

Weather

Storm chances on the rise this afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A quiet start to the day with scattered storms developing later this afternoon.

Good News

Good News: Warren County couple seeks to ‘beautify’ Bowling Green while providing affordable housing

Updated: 8 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - AM Fog, then PM Storms to start September!

Updated: 8 hours ago
We kick off the month of September on a wet note just as we ended August. Find out if things get cooler or warmer in your First Alert forecast!

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Warren County getting $500,000 to expand Kentucky Transpark

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
The road will support Crown Cork & Seals’ new facility as well as an additional 296 ares in the second phase of the transpark. Governor Andy Beshear praised Crown Cork & Seal for selecting the Kentucky Transpark.

News

Volunteers work to restore Chalybeate Sports Complex in Edmonson County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Usually hosting events for the community like basketball tournaments and camps, EC3, a local non-profit had to make different plans this summer because of COVID-19.