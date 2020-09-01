Advertisement

KSP Launches Campaign Targeting Aggressive Drivers

Offers Tips to Safely Share the Road
TACT is KSP's campaign that will that will target aggressive drivers on Kentucky's roadways.
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Division announced the start of a three-week statewide enforcement blitz targeting aggressive driving behaviors.

The Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks (TACT) Campaign targets drivers (both passenger car and commercial vehicle) who exhibit dangerous driving behaviors.

These include improper lanes changes, following too closely, not leaving enough space to pass and excessive speed.

The best defense against an aggressive driver is a seat belt and plenty of patience.

You can’t control what other drivers are doing but you can safeguard yourself and your passengers by always buckling up.

Be a courteous driver and don’t fall into the category of an aggressive driver.

Aggressive driving is defined as any behind-the-wheel behavior that places another person in danger through willful action without regard to safety.

KSP provides the following tips to avoid being an aggressive driver:

  • Allow more time to get to your destination. It reduces stress dramatically.
  • Don’t tailgate large trucks. If you can’t see the truck driver’s side view mirrors, then know that they can’t see you.
  • Leave extra space when passing each other.
  • Understand that it takes a large truck twice the amount of time to come to a stop than a regular passenger car does.

In 2019, there were 6,147 crashes involving commercial trucks on Kentucky roadways resulting in 88 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

