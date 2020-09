BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mayor Bruce Wilkerson has taken his name off the ballot for the upcoming election and will not be running.

Wilkerson says the reason is reoccurring health conditions.

BREAKING: Mayor Bruce Wilkerson has taken his name off the ballot for the upcoming election and will not be running. Wilkerson says due to reoccurring health conditions. Bruce says he will finish out his term until December, health permitting. Wilkerson endorses Todd Alcott. pic.twitter.com/d7Kk0qRULJ — Brandon Jarrett (@Brandon13News) September 1, 2020

He says he will finish out his term through December, health permitting.

Wilkerson has officially endorsed Todd Alcott.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.