Advertisement

Movie theaters in Bowling Green have reopened

Bowling Green theaters reopen
Bowling Green theaters reopen(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Movie theaters in Bowling Green have their popcorn machines popping once again and movies are rolling off the big screen after having their doors closed for several months.

Posted by Allison Baker 13 News on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Two moviegoers in Bowling Green got the chance to return to a theater to see a new release on Tuesday afternoon.

“We come quite often. This is a great theater and we like coming here,” said Mike Cottrell.

“Yeah, we haven’t been here since before everything started happening, so it has been a while. We are happy to be here again,” added his wife, Judie.

Both Regal movie theater locations in Bowling Green have now reopened their doors with several safety precautions in place. It is asked you wear a face mask inside the building at all times unless you are in the auditorium eating or drinking.

You can purchase your concessions and movie tickets at the counter and now you can also buy them ahead of time on the Regal mobile app.

Also, the reservation system for Regal theaters maintains a two-seat distance in between guests of different parties.

The theaters in Bowling Green are playing new releases but they are also playing some classics like Space Jam and Jurassic Park.

“We aren’t real picky moviegoers, we just enjoy just about anything we watch. We are just happy to be here and just get away from the day - come and relax for a few hours,” added Judie.

If you want the showing times for movies in Bowling Green you can either go to the Regal website or check out their app.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Mayor Bruce Wilkerson withdraws from race; endorses Todd Alcott

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina and Brandon Jarrett
Mayor Bruce Wilkerson has taken his name off the ballot for the upcoming election and will not be running.

News

Semifinalists named for 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year; two from south central Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Winners of the elementary, middle and high school Teacher of the Year awards, in addition to the overall 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, will be announced in a virtual ceremony later this fall.

WBKO

Industrial park to be developed in Barren County across 152 acres

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
152 acres of land will soon be home to South Cooper Industrial Park along U.S. 68 in Glasgow. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is committing $500,000 to help develop the park.

News

Glasgow church group to help with Hurricane Laura clean up this weekend, seeking donations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A small group from Samson Church of God in Glasgow is planning a trip this weekend to Louisiana to help with the aftermath of destruction that Hurricane Laura left.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 807 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 15 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

Kentucky State Police Post 3 welcomes new arrivals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green is welcoming new additions to the force.

News

Unseen Bowling Green Fall Murder Mansion Tour

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Duena De Mi Futuro Enrichment Program for Latina Girls

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Four Bowling Green elementary schools to receive USDA Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program Grant

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Bowling Green City Schools partner with area farms to supply fresh fruits and vegetables including Jackson’s Orchard, Need More Acres Farm and Pick N’Grin Farm.

News

KSP Launches Campaign Targeting Aggressive Drivers

Updated: 9 hours ago
KSP Launches Campaign Targeting Aggressive Drivers