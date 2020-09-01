Movie theaters in Bowling Green have reopened

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Movie theaters in Bowling Green have their popcorn machines popping once again and movies are rolling off the big screen after having their doors closed for several months.

Two moviegoers in Bowling Green got the chance to return to a theater to see a new release on Tuesday afternoon.

“We come quite often. This is a great theater and we like coming here,” said Mike Cottrell.

“Yeah, we haven’t been here since before everything started happening, so it has been a while. We are happy to be here again,” added his wife, Judie.

Both Regal movie theater locations in Bowling Green have now reopened their doors with several safety precautions in place. It is asked you wear a face mask inside the building at all times unless you are in the auditorium eating or drinking.

You can purchase your concessions and movie tickets at the counter and now you can also buy them ahead of time on the Regal mobile app.

Also, the reservation system for Regal theaters maintains a two-seat distance in between guests of different parties.

The theaters in Bowling Green are playing new releases but they are also playing some classics like Space Jam and Jurassic Park.

“We aren’t real picky moviegoers, we just enjoy just about anything we watch. We are just happy to be here and just get away from the day - come and relax for a few hours,” added Judie.

If you want the showing times for movies in Bowling Green you can either go to the Regal website or check out their app.

