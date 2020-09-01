Officials respond to release from well off Texas shore

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Officials are responding to a release from a well platform off the shore of Padre Island in Texas.

U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman Hailye Reynolds says they’ve gotten reports that black and white plumes were coming from the platform Tuesday morning and that a sound similar to a jet engine could be heard.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Reynolds says that the water was too rough to get a boat to the platform so they’ve taken a helicopter up to learn more.

Texas General Land Office spokeswoman Karina Erickson says the well is primarily a natural gas producer.

The platform is located about 3 miles offshore from Bob Hall Pier on Padre Island.

