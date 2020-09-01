Storm chances on the rise this afternoon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We ended August wet with temperatures near-to-slightly below average and we will start September just the same!

This morning will have some areas of patchy fog, otherwise mostly clear quickly becoming partly cloudy. Skies will then become mostly cloudy as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours. A warm front is positioned to our northeast as it is pulling in warm, moist air from the southwest ahead of a stationary cool front to the northwest. This will allow for afternoon storms to develop today, some of which could be on the stronger side with threats of heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

The storm threat continues Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 80s and continued muggy conditions. By Friday, drier and more comfortable air moves in, making it feel like fall just in time for the holiday weekend. Saturday and Sunday look to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. By Labor Day, temperatures will still be below average with partly cloudy skies and a stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon -- but not enough of a threat to cancel any outdoor plans!

Looking ahead at the month of September, long range computer models indicate that we will fall into a pattern with temperatures near-to-slightly below average along with above average moisture. Is it too early to break out the apple cider and pumpkin flavored products?? Asking for a friend!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon. High 86. Low 74. Winds S at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 85. Low 72. Winds SW at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible. High 84. Low 71. Winds W at 12 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 104 (1943)

Record Low Today: 44 (1887)

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 63

Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Sunset: 7:13 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Moderate) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 29)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Moderate-High (8.8)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 87

Yesterday’s Low: 71

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.04″

Monthly Precip: 6.64″ (+3.31″)

Yearly Precip: 43.94″ (+10.38″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.