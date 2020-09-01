Advertisement

Volunteers work to restore Chalybeate Sports Complex in Edmonson County

By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Usually hosting events for the community like basketball tournaments and camps, EC3, a local non-profit had to make different plans this summer because of COVID-19.

“Peyton and I kind of had this idea at the same time,” Caleb Skaggs said.

Caleb Skaggs and Peyton Talley are both from Edmonson County and were founds of EC3. They headed up a project to restore Chalybeate Sports Complex.

“All of the ball goals were broken and they were not usable,” Melinda Campbell said. She is also involved with the non-profit.

Those who volunteered restored the basketball courts, tennis courts volleyball court, and more. On Monday, the two pressure wash the basketball courts as one of the finishing touches.

“It’s great seeing the benefits of all the hard work,” Talley said.

Several people have already come out to enjoy the upgraded park, something Talley and Skaggs find rewarding.

“With all the new stuff it’s going to be the top place to hang out now,” Luke Meredith said, who was out enjoying the basketball court on Monday.

Skaggs said his community impacted his life in a big way, and he wanted to do something to give back.

“This community has been such a big part of my life and shape me into the man I want to be. I felt like it was my responsibility to kind of give back and seeing people enjoy our hard work has just been really great,” he said.

Members of EC3 wanted to give a special thanks to Bridges of Kentucky for helping to provide the funds for materials needed to complete the project.

