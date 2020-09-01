Warren County getting $500,000 to expand Kentucky Transpark

FRANKFORT Ky. (WBKO) -

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce says the Kentucky Transpark is getting half-a-million dollars from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to build Prosperity Lane

The road will support Crown Cork & Seals’ new facility as well as an additional 296 ares in the second phase of the transpark. Governor Andy Beshear praised Crown Cork & Seal for selecting the Kentucky Transpark.

“$147-million project, 126 jobs, and it’s gonna be up and running in March of next year. That’s pretty special. They are a special company. My hope is they see everything great going on in Kentucky with this and one other related company and just to do more,” said Beshear.

The Transportation Cabinet also gave Barren County $500,000 to develop an access road and turn lanes into its proposed South Cooper Industrial Park on highway 68.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.