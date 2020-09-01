Gov. Beshear reports 807 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 15 deaths
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Beshear reported 807 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday bringing the total to 49,185 since the first confirmed case in Kentucky on March 6.
The Governor reported 15 deaths including a 55-year-old woman from Grayson County and a 79-year-old woman from Monroe. The new deaths bring the death toll to 948.
Watch below.
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.