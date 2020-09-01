Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 807 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 15 deaths

Gov. Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Beshear reported 807 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday bringing the total to 49,185 since the first confirmed case in Kentucky on March 6.

The Governor reported 15 deaths including a 55-year-old woman from Grayson County and a 79-year-old woman from Monroe. The new deaths bring the death toll to 948.

Kentucky COVID Facts 9-1-2020
Kentucky COVID Facts 9-1-2020(WBKO)

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19

Posted by WBKO Television on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Mayor Bruce Wilkerson withdraws from race; endorses Todd Alcott

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Ana Medina and Brandon Jarrett
Mayor Bruce Wilkerson has taken his name off the ballot for the upcoming election and will not be running.

News

Semifinalists named for 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year; two from south central Kentucky

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Winners of the elementary, middle and high school Teacher of the Year awards, in addition to the overall 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, will be announced in a virtual ceremony later this fall.

WBKO

Industrial park to be developed in Barren County across 152 acres

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
152 acres of land will soon be home to South Cooper Industrial Park along U.S. 68 in Glasgow. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is committing $500,000 to help develop the park.

News

Glasgow church group to help with Hurricane Laura clean up this weekend, seeking donations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A small group from Samson Church of God in Glasgow is planning a trip this weekend to Louisiana to help with the aftermath of destruction that Hurricane Laura left.

Latest News

News

Kentucky State Police Post 3 welcomes new arrivals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green is welcoming new additions to the force.

News

Unseen Bowling Green Fall Murder Mansion Tour

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Duena De Mi Futuro Enrichment Program for Latina Girls

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Four Bowling Green elementary schools to receive USDA Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program Grant

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Bowling Green City Schools partner with area farms to supply fresh fruits and vegetables including Jackson’s Orchard, Need More Acres Farm and Pick N’Grin Farm.

News

KSP Launches Campaign Targeting Aggressive Drivers

Updated: 7 hours ago
KSP Launches Campaign Targeting Aggressive Drivers

Weather

Storm chances on the rise this afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A quiet start to the day with scattered storms developing later this afternoon.