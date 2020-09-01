Advertisement

WATCH - Staying Stormy Next Two Days

Pattern Change Coming for the Weekend!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday brought more clouds to the region along with a little light rain, especially west of I-65. But more showers and storms are likely overnight into Wednesday as a new frontal system drops in.

Occasional showers and storms continue Wednesday into Thursday along with humid conditions. A couple of stronger storms with heavy rain and gusty winds are possible, although the overall severe threat is low. By Friday, a Canadian cold front sweeps through, putting an end to the long-standing unsettled weather pattern and ushering in a refreshing change for the start of the holiday weekend! With less humid conditions, daytime highs will reach only the lower 80s with cool, comfy overnight lows dipping into the 50s. Most of the three-day weekend appears dry, with just a small shower chance late on Labor Day (Monday). A better rain chance shows up Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely, Heavy Rainfall Possible. High 85, Low 72, winds SW-10

THURSDAY: Scat’d howers & T/Storms Likely. High 84, Low 69, winds SW-12

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Slight Chance of a Shower. Cooler. High 80, Low 57, winds NW-7

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Tuesday’s High: 85

Tuesday’s Low: 70

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 63

Record High: 104 (1943)

Record Low: 44 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.12″)

Yearly Precip: 43.94″ (+10.26″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Sunset: 7:13 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Pollen: High (7.8 for Ragweed)

Mold: Low

