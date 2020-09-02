Barren County, Glasgow small businesses to receive federal grant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday afternoon, several people including Congressman Brett Guthrie gathered outside of U.S. Bank in Glasgow. At the event, The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Hilda Legg announced that a $99,999 grant will be given to the Glasgow Barren County Economic Development Authority.

“It is truly the taxpayer dollars that have gone to Washington, and then through the effort of the local organizations, the economic development group, and their partners, they’ve been able to compete for that money, to bring it home to Glasgow and Barren County,” Legg explained.

This grant will go towards strengthening the local economy by providing loans for small businesses that apply and are chosen to receive the funds.

“They loan this money out to businesses to create jobs. Then that money is paid back and that interest will grow to create even more jobs,” Legg said.

With the nearly $100,000, the Glasgow Barren County Economic Development Authority is estimating that five businesses will receive loans of $20,000, and 20 new jobs will be created. This comes at a time when small business owners need help the most.

“I’ve been going around to the small businesses, talking to them through this coronavirus, and it’s very sad. It’s really hard to not be able to do more for them, so this is not a lot of money but it will help at least five small businesses,” Maureen Carpenter said. Carpenter is the executive director of the Barren County Economic Authority.

This particular grant is part of the USDA’s Rural Business Development Grant Program. The program is one of several programs that support rural economic development and helps with the development or expansion of small, rural businesses.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.