Advertisement

Barren County, Glasgow small businesses to receive federal grant

Local officials gather as funding is announced for small businesses in Glasgow and Barren County.
Local officials gather as funding is announced for small businesses in Glasgow and Barren County.(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday afternoon, several people including Congressman Brett Guthrie gathered outside of U.S. Bank in Glasgow. At the event, The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Hilda Legg announced that a $99,999 grant will be given to the Glasgow Barren County Economic Development Authority.

“It is truly the taxpayer dollars that have gone to Washington, and then through the effort of the local organizations, the economic development group, and their partners, they’ve been able to compete for that money, to bring it home to Glasgow and Barren County,” Legg explained.

This grant will go towards strengthening the local economy by providing loans for small businesses that apply and are chosen to receive the funds.

“They loan this money out to businesses to create jobs. Then that money is paid back and that interest will grow to create even more jobs,” Legg said.

With the nearly $100,000, the Glasgow Barren County Economic Development Authority is estimating that five businesses will receive loans of $20,000, and 20 new jobs will be created. This comes at a time when small business owners need help the most.

“I’ve been going around to the small businesses, talking to them through this coronavirus, and it’s very sad. It’s really hard to not be able to do more for them, so this is not a lot of money but it will help at least five small businesses,” Maureen Carpenter said. Carpenter is the executive director of the Barren County Economic Authority.

This particular grant is part of the USDA’s Rural Business Development Grant Program. The program is one of several programs that support rural economic development and helps with the development or expansion of small, rural businesses.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former WGGC broadcaster Big Rick Daniels nominated for CMA, ACM award

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
You used to hear his voice in the mornings on WGGC in Bowling Green, Kentucky with his show, “Big Rick in the Morning.” While Big Rick has since moved to a larger market, his legacy is still remembered here in South Central Kentucky.

News

Movie theaters in Bowling Green have reopened

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Both Regal movie theater locations in Bowling Green have now reopened their doors with several safety precautions in place.

Breaking

Mayor Bruce Wilkerson withdraws from race; endorses Todd Alcott

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina and Brandon Jarrett
Mayor Bruce Wilkerson has taken his name off the ballot for the upcoming election and will not be running.

News

Semifinalists named for 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year; two from south central Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Winners of the elementary, middle and high school Teacher of the Year awards, in addition to the overall 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, will be announced in a virtual ceremony later this fall.

Latest News

WBKO

Industrial park to be developed in Barren County across 152 acres

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
152 acres of land will soon be home to South Cooper Industrial Park along U.S. 68 in Glasgow. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is committing $500,000 to help develop the park.

News

Glasgow church group to help with Hurricane Laura clean up this weekend, seeking donations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A small group from Samson Church of God in Glasgow is planning a trip this weekend to Louisiana to help with the aftermath of destruction that Hurricane Laura left.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 807 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 15 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

Kentucky State Police Post 3 welcomes new arrivals

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green is welcoming new additions to the force.

News

Unseen Bowling Green Fall Murder Mansion Tour

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Duena De Mi Futuro Enrichment Program for Latina Girls

Updated: 9 hours ago