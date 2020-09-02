Benefit for five Ohio County children

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two weeks ago a fire claimed the lives of two devoted parents in Ohio County.

”Their personalities were louder than life, Jessica had a heart as big as this room,” said Miranda Smith, Family Friend.

Jessica and Doug Witt lost their lives in an electrical house fire, leaving behind five children.

The Witt’s are remembered by their community for always giving back and helping others whenever they could.

“She always had people come out and welcomed everybody. If she didn’t know them she didn’t care. If they didn’t have a place to go on Thanksgiving or Christmas she made it very clear that anybody was welcome in their home, and she would provide dinners for them,” added Smith.

Now community members and friends are rallying together to show support to the children with a benefit to raise money for the kids the two left behind.

“There are five kids that I wasn’t super close to, but it is not about that it’s about coming together as a community to show support and to come together. It’s for these kids and I want to make sure they have an awesome day,” said Smith.

The benefit will be September 19 at Beef O’ Brady’s in Beaver Dam. All donations will go to the 5 children.

For more information click HERE.

MORE ON THIS STORY.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.