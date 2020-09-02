Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today in our Countdown to Kickoff series we take a look at the Russellville Panthers.

In 2019 the Panthers had a disappointing season, but this year they believe things will be different. This is because of all the experience their young players gained last season. The Panther play in class 1-A and Head Coach Mikie Benton believes that his squad can make a deep playoff run.

”Definitely expecting a good playoff run from us,” said Coach Benton. “Lord willing we stay healthy especially with everything going on this year. Definitely feel like we can make a deep playoff run this year.”

Here is a look at the Panthers schedule this season:

Sep 11, 20 Logan County away 7:00 PM

Sep 18, 20 Franklin-Simpson home 7:00 PM Linton-Wren Kick-off Classic

Sep 25, 20 Somerset home 7:00 PM

Oct 2, 20 Fulton County away 7:00 PM

Oct 9, 20 Edmonson County away 7:00 PM

Oct 16, 20 Caverna away 7:00 PM

Oct 23, 20 Crittenden County home 7:00 PM

Oct 30, 20 Warren Central home 7:00 PM

Nov 6, 20 Todd County Central home 7:00 PM

