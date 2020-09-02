Advertisement

Feds prosecute additional Louisville looters

These indictments bring the total number of these defendants federally charged to 11.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Three defendants are now charged by a federal Grand Jury as a result of civil unrest in Jefferson County during the period of Monday, June 1, 2020, through Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The defendants charged are alleged to have engaged in looting a neighborhood pharmacy for controlled substances and firearms from a licensed dealer.  This indictment is additive to multiple charges recently announced by the United States Attorney’s Office for the looting of neighborhood pharmacies for controlled substances, carjacking, and illegal possession of firearms by convicted felons. These indictments bring the total number of these defendants federally charged to 11.

“In Louisville we honor and protect lawful protest, but loot our businesses and expect to go to federal prison,” said United States Attorney Russell Coleman.

Kroger Pharmacy Burglary

According to the indictment, on or about June 2, 2020, Jordan K. Johnson and Frederick F. Reed conspired with one another to enter the Kroger located at 2710 West Broadway with the intent to steal controlled substances. Both Johnson and Reed are charged with conspiracy to commit burglary involving controlled substances. The charge carries a penalty of no more than 10 years in prison.

Johnson and Reed are also charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances for their possession with intent to distribute alprazolam (Xanax), a schedule IV controlled substance, between June 2, 2020 and July 1, 2020. The charge carries a maximum penalty of no more than 5 years in prison.

Johnson is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. On July 1, 2020, Johnson possessed a Glock, model 42, .380 handgun. He had previously been convicted in Hart County Circuit Court, in case number 10-CR-0170 of facilitation of robbery in the first degree, a felony. The count carries a penalty of no more than 10 years in prison.

Stolen firearms

De’Aisjia S. Shrivers has also been charged via superseding federal indictment returned today. According to the indictment, on or about June 2, 2020, Shrivers aided and abetted by others known and unknown to the Grand Jury, stole three firearms from a business licensed to sell guns. The charge of stealing from a licensed dealer carries a penalty of no more than 10 years in prison.

Shrivers is also charged with a single count of possession of a stolen firearm, a Glock, model 30 Gen 4, .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol. The charge carries a penalty of no more than 10 years in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Secret Service, and the Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating these cases.

