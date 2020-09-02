Former WGGC broadcaster Big Rick Daniels nominated for CMA, ACM award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You used to hear his voice in the mornings on WGGC in Bowling Green, Kentucky with his show, “Big Rick in the Morning.” While Big Rick has since moved to a larger market, his legacy is still remembered here in South Central Kentucky.

Big Rick worked with United Way of Southern Kentucky giving the non-profit that connects the community with valuable resources services an avenue to talk about positive change every Wednesday on WGGC. Rick says he believes this community involvement is what lead to his nomination for a CMA and an ACM award.

I'm so honored and humbled to be nominated for a CMA! If i'm being honest, I'm shocked! Thank you the CMA/@CountryMusic Association, and my radio and country music peers for this amazing honor! Also, it is so COOL that 3 of the small market nominees are from Kentucky! #cmawards pic.twitter.com/7GFXWlgor7 — Big Rick (@OnAirWithRick) September 1, 2020

“It’s got to feel good for the Bowling Green/South Central Kentucky community to have great radio representing them. In my short time, a year or so in Bowling Green before I left in May we did a lot of cool things. I’m very proud of the community being apart of it,” said Rick.

Not going to lie @OnAirWithRick made me emotional with how humbling his interview with me was. He worked with @UnitedWaySOKY and supported those who support our community. I hope you win your @CountryMusic nomination. Well deserved! @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/d82AeB2cjv — Brandon Jarrett (@Brandon13News) September 2, 2020

“Having been nominated for an ACM a few months prior, it’s very rare in one year for the same show. So I’m like over the moon about that. That is just tremendous for Bowling Green and the south-central Kentucky community,” said Rick.

Rick says even if he doesn’t win he is humbled about the impact media has in our local communities.

“Even if that doesn’t happen it shows that good radio, good TV can be done with talent. That is what is comes down to, having local talent in your studios, doing live radio, and making an impact in our community. When I walked out that door of WGGC in May I felt like I had done that and left the station better than I found it and I couldn’t be prouder of that,” said Rick.

The nominations for the small market are as follows:

• “Big Rick In The Morning” (“Big Rick” Daniels) – WGGC, Bowling Green, Ky.

• “Bobby & Steve (and Mandi!)” (Bobby Cook, Steve Schwetman and Mandi Turner) – WKYQ, Paducah, Ky.

• “Brent and Candy - The Cat Pak Morning Show” (Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton) – WYCT, Pensacola, Fla.

• “Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

• “Steve And Jessica Mornings” (Steve Waters and Jessica Cash) – WFLS, Fredericksburg, Va.

We wish you the best of luck! The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards will be at 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM (CDT) on November 11, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.