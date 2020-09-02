Local non-profits receive grant to help with housing, food insecurity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Now that the eviction moratorium has been lifted, tenants now face the possibility of getting evicted if they are unable to afford rent.

“So many people in Bowling Green and across the nation are living paycheck to paycheck, are living where one minor or major catastrophe is the difference between being able to keep up or not. And that’s the really sad and frustrating part of where we are as a community,” said Barren River Area Safe Space (B.R.A.S.S.) Executive Director, Tori Henninger.

Through a grant approved by the city, Hotel Inc., Salvation Army, BRASS, Hope House, Habitat for Humanity and Refugee BG have joined a collaborative partnership to provide assistance to individuals related to housing insecurity due to COVID-19.

“And so for people who are affected by COVID-19 and their employment status, this is something that we can help in the interim of being able to move forward, and helping our economy move forward and help our community move forward. Because what we don’t want is an influx of homeless individuals when it’s something that is preventable,” said Henninger.

The funds will help with rent, mortgage, food, utilities, or language assistance.

“One missed paycheck could be the difference between experiencing homelessness or not. And so, being able to work with our community partners, I know Hotel Inc. has had multiple people reach out to them for rental assistance will be able to remain successfully housed by being given this funding assistance for the interim,” said Henninger.

The grant and partnership also include funding for the Bowling GreenWarren County Welfare Center which will get $60,000 and Barren River Area Safe Space (BRASS) in the amount of $333,062.

There are income guidelines in order to qualify for the services, so if you are in need, please contact any of the following organizations: Hotel Inc., Salvation Army, BRASS, Hope House, Habitat for Humanity, and Refugee BG.

