‘To the Brim’ 4-day food drive aims to help feed hundreds of families each year over

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - In its 12th year, the “To the Brim Food” drive kicked off Wednesday in Glasgow.

It has happened every year leading up to Labor Day weekend, and organizer, Dr. Bharat Mody says he felt compelled to start this food drive over a decade ago for a reason.

“Because there was no cohesive food drive in the community- and every year it’s growing. Most of the food and monetary donations we get goes to Community Relief Pantry which is our main food pantry,” he said.

The drive takes place until Saturday, September 5 at Houchens at Southgate or Walmart. You can simply buy an already filled $10 bag and donate it, or fill a bag with items you buy at Houchens or Walmart.

“And our motto is very simple -- we can’t go fall asleep when others have to sleep hungry. These four days of the food drive, plus the monetary donation -- last year we helped 765 families from Glasgow to Smiths Grove to Park City to Cave City to Hiseville,” said organizer, Dr. Bharat Mody.

To make monetary donations, send it to 317 Columbia Ave., Glasgow, Ky. 42141.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.