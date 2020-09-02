Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 816 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 18 deaths

Gov. Beshear gives the latest COVID-19 numbers Wednesday.
Gov. Beshear gives the latest COVID-19 numbers Wednesday.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Beshear reported 816 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with 116 of the cases being in people age 18 and under. The Governor said 12 of those were from Warren County. The new numbers raised the total infections since the outbreak began to 49,991.

Gov. Beshear reported 18 new deaths due to the virus bringing the death toll to 966. He said there were 36 deaths in the last three days.

Among the deaths were a 99-year-old woman and a 96-year-old woman from Warren County.

Kentucky COVID Facts 9-02-2020
Kentucky COVID Facts 9-02-2020

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Posted by WBKO Television on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

