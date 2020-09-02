Advertisement

WATCH - Unsettled One More Day, then a Change!

By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - September is off to a soggy, stormy start. We’ll have to contend with more heavy rainfall tonight into Thursday, as a front sits right over the region. But a Canadian cold front arriving first thing Friday morning will bring about a BIG change to our long-standing, sticky weather pattern!

A shot of cooler, much drier air is set to arrive by week’s end. The air will be much more comfortable by Friday afternoon, with pleasant conditions lasting into much of the upcoming Labor Day weekend! The only blemish in the weekend outlook is a slight chance for a shower late Monday, otherwise the holiday weekend should feature plenty of sunshine. Storm chances ramp up a bit Tuesday into Wednesday. Another shot of cooler air may arrive later next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Scat’d howers & T/Storms Likely. High 84, Low 69, winds SW-12

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler and Less Humid. High 80, Low 57, winds NW-7

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. High 81, Low 58, winds E-10

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Wednesday’s High: 86

Wednesday’s Low: 74

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 63

Record High: 103 (1913)

Record Low: 45 (1987)

Today’s Precip: 0.47″

Monthly Precip: 0.47″ (+0.22″)

Yearly Precip: 44.41″ (+10.60″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.

Sunset: 7:12 p.m.

UV Index: 4 (Mod)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 13 / Small Particulate Count: 21)

Pollen: High (8.6 for Ragweed)

Mold: Low

