Advertisement

Allen, Muhlenberg and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases.

New coronavirus cases in Allen, Muhlenberg and Monroe county
New coronavirus cases in Allen, Muhlenberg and Monroe county(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Harrison Valk
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe counties reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

ACHD reported Allen County added 1 confirmed positive case of COVID-19 and now has had a total of 254 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 235 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 10 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 9 total deaths due to the virus.

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 2 additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 662.

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 154 confirmed cases and 116 of those cases have recovered.

There have been three deaths reported from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden: Trump ignores pandemic, stokes unrest, solves neither

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.

Coronavirus

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.

Coronavirus

Some of the worst nursing homes in the country are waitlisted for extra oversight

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hundreds of nursing homes with poor ratings are waiting to get into a program intended to improve care.

National Politics

Budget deficit to hit record $3.3T due to virus, recession

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal budget deficit will hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs and the recession.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Depression, anxiety spike amid outbreak and turbulent times

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the latest study to suggest an uptick, half of U.S. adults surveyed reported at least some signs of depression, such as hopelessness, feeling like a failure or getting little pleasure from doing things.

National

Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a four-page memo this summer, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told health departments across the country to draft vaccination plans by Oct. 1.

News

Gov. Beshear reported 816 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 18 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 death tied to Sturgis Rally reported in Minnesota

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota man who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota last month has died from COVID-19, Minnesota health officials reported on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Health experts urge Americans to wear masks and social distance for Labor Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
As cases of Covid-19 continue to rise, health experts urge Americans to wear masks, social distance for Labor Day.

Coronavirus

Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An analysis of pooled results from seven studies, led by the World Health Organization and published Wednesday by the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that steroids reduced the risk of death in the first month by about one-third compared to placebo treatment or usual care alone in these seriously ill patients who needed extra oxygen.