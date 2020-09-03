Advertisement

Countdown to Kickoff: Logan County Cougars

Logan County Cougars football
Logan County Cougars football(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In our latest edition of our Countdown to Kick high school football previews we take a look at the Logan County Cougars led by Head Coach Todd Adler.

In 2019, the Cougars had another solid season finishing the year with an 8-3 record. But a disappointing loss in the first round of the playoffs left a sour taste in their mouth.

This season with great leadership coming back, Logan County looks to take a step in the right direction and compete for a state title.

Head Coach Todd Adler believes the Cougars tough schedule will benefit the team in at the end of the season.

”Our schedule changed just a little bit because of this pandemic but we open up with a cross town rival in Russellville and thats always a tough game no matter who they are just because its a rival,” said Coach Adler. “Then when you have guys like Hopkinsville, Madisionville, Franklin-Simpson, and South Warren on your schedule that should prepare us.”

Here is a look at entire 2020 football schedule for the Logan County Cougars.

Sep 11, 20 Russellville home 7:00 PM

Sep 18, 20 Greenwood away 7:00 PM

Sep 25, 20 Madisonville-North Hopkins home 7:00 PM

Oct 2, 20 Hopkinsville home 7:00 PM

Oct 9, 20 Franklin-Simpson away 7:00 PM

Oct 16, 20 Hopkins County Central away 7:00 PM

Oct 23, 20 Calloway County away 7:00 PM

Oct 30, 20 South Warren home 7:00 PM

Nov 6, 20 Warren East home 7:00 PM

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Glasgow Scotties

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Countdown to Kickoff takes a look at the Scotties of Glasgow.

Sports

Kentucky Board of Education urging KHSAA to expand COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The KBE is urging the KHSAA to consider alternative options, guidance, and further clarification on holding high-contact fall sports amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Barren County Trojans

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Countdown to Kickoff begins with a look at the Barren County Trojans

Latest News

Sports

Coach Helton believes social justice discussion brought his team closer together

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Coach Helton details conversation with the team about social issues.

News

Watch Live: Kentucky Department of Education meeting to discuss fall sports

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Kentucky Department of Education is holding a virtual meeting Friday to discuss KHSAA’s decision to play fall sports.

Sports

WKU Football cancels practice Thursday to focus on social justice issues

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
WKU Football canceled practice to discuss social issues.

News

In show of solidarity, UK Football Team walks off practice field

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
UK officials have confirmed that the football team decided to leave the practice field on Thursday in a show of solidarity with recent protests across the nation.

Sports

Three Hilltoppers take home C-USA Preseason All-Conference Honors

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Malone, Haggerty, and Meredith named to 2020 Preseason All-Conference USA Team.

Sports

Stansbury’s son joins Hilltoppers as a walk-on

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Noah Stansbury has graduated early and joined the WKU Men's Basketball program as a walk-on.