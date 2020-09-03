Countdown to Kickoff: Logan County Cougars

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In our latest edition of our Countdown to Kick high school football previews we take a look at the Logan County Cougars led by Head Coach Todd Adler.

In 2019, the Cougars had another solid season finishing the year with an 8-3 record. But a disappointing loss in the first round of the playoffs left a sour taste in their mouth.

This season with great leadership coming back, Logan County looks to take a step in the right direction and compete for a state title.

Head Coach Todd Adler believes the Cougars tough schedule will benefit the team in at the end of the season.

”Our schedule changed just a little bit because of this pandemic but we open up with a cross town rival in Russellville and thats always a tough game no matter who they are just because its a rival,” said Coach Adler. “Then when you have guys like Hopkinsville, Madisionville, Franklin-Simpson, and South Warren on your schedule that should prepare us.”

Here is a look at entire 2020 football schedule for the Logan County Cougars.

Sep 11, 20 Russellville home 7:00 PM

Sep 18, 20 Greenwood away 7:00 PM

Sep 25, 20 Madisonville-North Hopkins home 7:00 PM

Oct 2, 20 Hopkinsville home 7:00 PM

Oct 9, 20 Franklin-Simpson away 7:00 PM

Oct 16, 20 Hopkins County Central away 7:00 PM

Oct 23, 20 Calloway County away 7:00 PM

Oct 30, 20 South Warren home 7:00 PM

Nov 6, 20 Warren East home 7:00 PM

