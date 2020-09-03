Crime Stoppers: Shooting at Shell IGA Express

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Bowling Green Police are working a shooting that took place on Sunday August 30, 2020 at the Shell IGA Express at 2258 Russellville Road.

Police say they were responding to an assault complaint there, when they were advised that a male subject had fired two shots from a gun. Witnesses told police the altercation began when a black male approached a Hispanic male who was sitting in a SUV at the gas pump.

Police say the black male began hitting the Hispanic male through the open passenger side window. After striking the male several times, the black male retreated to a small silver vehicle and began to pull away. As the car was leaving, the Hispanic male approached a female walking out of the store, and it’s believed he retrieved a weapon from her purse. The Hispanic male then turned and started firing at the silver car as it pulled away.

