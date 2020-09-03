Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Shooting at Shell IGA Express

By Gene Birk
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Bowling Green Police are working a shooting that took place on Sunday August 30, 2020 at the Shell IGA Express at 2258 Russellville Road.

Police say they were responding to an assault complaint there, when they were advised that a male subject had fired two shots from a gun. Witnesses told police the altercation began when a black male approached a Hispanic male who was sitting in a SUV at the gas pump.

Police say the black male began hitting the Hispanic male through the open passenger side window. After striking the male several times, the black male retreated to a small silver vehicle and began to pull away. As the car was leaving, the Hispanic male approached a female walking out of the store, and it’s believed he retrieved a weapon from her purse. The Hispanic male then turned and started firing at the silver car as it pulled away.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

