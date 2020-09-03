Advertisement

Democrats pounce on GOP tweet slamming teachers’ unions

The Kentucky Republican Party accused teachers’ unions of promoting “anti-American Greatness” in classrooms by wanting to keep schools closed because of the coronavirus.
The Kentucky Republican Party accused teachers’ unions of promoting “anti-American Greatness” in classrooms by wanting to keep schools closed because of the coronavirus.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democrats have seized on a social media attack on teachers by state Republicans. Democrats say it unmasks persistent GOP hostility toward educators.

The Kentucky Republican Party posted the attack Tuesday. It accused teachers’ unions of promoting “anti-American Greatness” in classrooms by wanting to keep schools closed because of the coronavirus. The twitter post was deleted. But the state Democratic Party preserved it and said the tweet shows the GOP has more than a “Bevin problem” with its attitudes toward teachers.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin lost his race against Democrat Andy Beshear last year after feuding with teachers.

