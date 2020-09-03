KSP investigate fatal accident on Cumberland Parkway

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are working a fatal accident on the Cumberland Parkway Thursday morning.

According to Kentucky State Police, they responded to a crash involving semi and a passenger car before 7 a.m. on the Cumberland Parkway around the 14 mile marker in Barren County.

Police say one person died and a small child was transported to the hospital.

Both lanes of traffic are currently closed.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The Cumberland Parkway remains blocked at exit 14 in Barren County due to a crash. Motorists are being routed on and off at the exit. Crews onsite estimate about another 2 hours before the road reopens. pic.twitter.com/IRJrkLq6vA — KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) September 3, 2020

