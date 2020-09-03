KSP investigate fatal accident on Cumberland Parkway
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are working a fatal accident on the Cumberland Parkway Thursday morning.
According to Kentucky State Police, they responded to a crash involving semi and a passenger car before 7 a.m. on the Cumberland Parkway around the 14 mile marker in Barren County.
Police say one person died and a small child was transported to the hospital.
Both lanes of traffic are currently closed.
