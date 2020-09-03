Morning showers and storms, more clouds and humidity!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A wet Friday eve, but things turn drier and more comfortable for Labor Day Weekend!

We have scattered showers and storms moving through Kentucky from last night that will continue through the morning hours. By the afternoon, we expect most of the region to see mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will still be humid, though it will also be breezy as wind gusts could reach up to 20 mph in some spots! High temperatures will struggle to get into the mid 80s as most will stay in the low 80s for this afternoon.

By Friday, a strong cold front will move in and bring some big changes! Dew points will be 10-20 degrees cooler, meaning that there will be much less moisture in the air and there will even be a slight chill in the air during the mornings over the weekend! High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s . With the comfortable air, also expect plenty of sunshine too -- perfect for any outdoor activities that you may have planned for the holiday weekend! Next week will see temperatures in the lower 80s, but moisture does return as showers and storms are possible Monday evening, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible. High 84. Low 67. Winds SW at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. High 80. Low 57. Winds NW at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. High 81. Low 58. Winds E at 10 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 102 (1925, 1913)

Record Low Today: 46 (1893)

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 63

Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.

Sunset: 7:10 p.m.

UV Index: 6 (Moderate) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 30 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 57)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Moderate (8.2)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 87

Yesterday’s Low: 74

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.81″

Monthly Precip: 0.81″ (+0.56″)

Yearly Precip: 44.75″ (+10.94″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

