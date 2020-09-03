Police: Man arrested after pointing gun at group of people, child

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - One man was arrested in Russellville after holding several people at gunpoint.

On Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in Russellville at the Circle K on North Main. Once officers arrived, a victim said during an argument, Circle K employees told them to leave. As things escalated, Isaac McCarley reportedly grabbed a handgun from another person involved and pointed it at her and three others in the car, including her 5-year-old son.

Police said McCarley was not on scene when they arrived, but he turned himself in later that night.

McCarley was arrested on four counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Menacing. This case is still under investigation.

