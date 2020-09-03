Advertisement

Police: Man arrested after pointing gun at group of people, child

Isaac McCarley (Logan County Jail)
Isaac McCarley (Logan County Jail)(Logan County Jail)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - One man was arrested in Russellville after holding several people at gunpoint.

On Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in Russellville at the Circle K on North Main. Once officers arrived, a victim said during an argument, Circle K employees told them to leave. As things escalated, Isaac McCarley reportedly grabbed a handgun from another person involved and pointed it at her and three others in the car, including her 5-year-old son.

Police said McCarley was not on scene when they arrived, but he turned himself in later that night.

McCarley was arrested on four counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Menacing. This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ky distillers funding scholarship program to promote diversity

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Ky distillers funding scholarship program to promote diversity

News

KSP investigate fatal accident on Cumberland Parkway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Kentucky State Police are working a fatal accident on the Cumberland Parkway Thursday morning.

Weather

Morning showers and storms, more clouds and humidity!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Showers this morning, then drier weather for the weekend!

News

WATCH - Scattered showers and storms this morning in Kentucky!

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some showers and storms this morning, then staying mostly cloudy during the afternoon.

Latest News

Good News

Good News: UofL Marching Band Cheers on Nursing Home

Updated: 4 hours ago
Good News

News

Rep. Brett Guthrie confident COVID-19 vaccine will be developed this year

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
The Food and Drug Administration will be responsible for approving the vaccine before it hits the market.

News

Crime Stoppers: Shooting at Shell IGA Express

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
Bowling Green Police are working a shooting that took place on Sunday August 30, 2020 at the Shell IGA Express at 2258 Russellville Road. Police say they were responding to an assault complaint there, when they were advised that a male subject had fired two shots from a gun. Witnesses told police the altercation began when a black male approached a Hispanic male who was sitting in a SUV at the gas pump

News

‘To the Brim’ 4-day food drive aims to help feed hundreds of families each year over

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
In its 12th year, the “To the Brim Food” drive kicked off Wednesday in Glasgow until September 5.

News

Local non-profits receive grant to help with housing, food insecurity

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The funds will help with rental, mortgage, food, utilities or language assistance.

News

Ohio County community rallies for five children who lost their parents in a house fire

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Two weeks ago a fire claimed the lives of two devoted parents in Ohio County.