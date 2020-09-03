Advertisement

Quarles elected president of national agriculture group

Ryan Quarles
Ryan Quarles(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has been elected president of a national association representing the leaders of state agriculture departments across the country.

Quarles was selected Thursday during the annual meeting of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.

In his role, Quarles says he’ll focus on expanding trade, reducing food insecurity, and building partnerships to support veterans who go into farming.

Quarles’ office says he becomes the first Kentucky agriculture commissioner to be elected president or hold office in the national organization since Billy Ray Smith.

Smith served as president of the national organization in 2001-2002.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Kentucky surpasses 50,000 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky Thursday afternoon.

News

KSP investigate fatal accident on Cumberland Parkway

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Women's Fund of South Central KY Awarding $100,000 in Grants to 14 Nonprofits

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WATCH - A wet morning, but drying out for the holiday weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
Things will dry out some this afternoon, but it will still be humid. Tomorrow will be MUCH less humid.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear signals plan to extend mask mandate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is indicating that he will extend a statewide mask mandate again later this month.

State

Democrats pounce on GOP tweet slamming teachers’ unions

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Democrats have seized on a social media attack on teachers by state Republicans. Democrats say it unmasks persistent GOP hostility toward educators.

News

Ky distillers funding scholarship program to promote diversity

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Ky distillers funding scholarship program to promote diversity

News

Police: Man arrested after pointing gun at group of people, child

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
One man was arrested in Russellville after holding several people at gunpoint.

News

KSP investigate fatal accident on Cumberland Parkway

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Kentucky State Police worked on a fatal accident on the Cumberland Parkway Thursday morning.

Weather

Morning showers and storms, more clouds and humidity!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Showers this morning, then drier weather for the weekend!