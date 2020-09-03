Advertisement

Rep. Brett Guthrie confident COVID-19 vaccine will be developed this year

By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As part of his role as a U.S. representative, Brett Guthrie serves as the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, as well as the Health subcommittee.

“Dr. Fauci, Dr. Redfield, I’ve been around them for a while in oversight,” Guthrie said. “My job in Washington and the committee I’m on is to focus on healthcare and specifically the coronavirus preparedness.”

Congressman Guthrie said the committee studies testing, PPE availability, and the development of a vaccine. He went on to say that three versions of a vaccine aimed to prevent COVID-19 are in the final stage of research.

“We’re not going to have a vaccine until it is proven safe and effective,” Guthrie said.

The Food and Drug Administration will be responsible for approving the vaccine before it hits the market.

“We’re also manufacturing the vaccines as they are being studied. There is a risk that they will have to be disposed of if it doesn’t come to fruition, but we’re getting a head start.” Guthrie explained.

The congressman said scientists will already have 50 to 100 million doses. He is confident the vaccine will be developed by this fall and approved by the end of the year.

“We can start inoculating people in November or December. People who are the most vulnerable: front line workers, healthcare workers,” Guthrie said.

As part of his Second Wave Preparedness Project report, he studies how the federal government will hand the crossover of flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we were looking at is when flu returns, people are not going to know whether they have the flu or the coronavirus. We had a test approved last week that is an instant test,” Guthrie explained.

This test is also known as the antigen test. Health officials with Graves Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green said the test will be available to the public sometime this week.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

