WATCH - A Cool, Comfy Change!

Gorgeous Holiday Weekend on the Way!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More rain fell across our area Thursday. Bowling Green has seen eight straight days with at least a trace of rainfall! That streak is likely to end Friday, though, as a shot of cooler, less humid air moves in!

A cold front direct from Canada slides through dry very early Friday morning. We may start the day with plenty of clouds before sunshine increases as the day goes on. Highs will only reach the upper 70s to near 80. No matter what you have planned for the holiday weekend, the weather looks GREAT! Temperatures climb steadily through the weekend, but expect plenty of sunshine throughout. We’ll be treated to cool lows in the 50s Friday night and again Saturday night. Labor Day now appears dry, as well.

Looking into next week, we see small chances for showers and storms returning by late Tuesday, with a better opportunity for rain Wednesday into Thursday. Another cooldown appears likely toward the end of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler and Less Humid. High 80, Low 57, winds NW-7

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. High 81, Low 56, winds E-8

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 85, Low 64, winds SE-6

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 86

Thursday’s Low: 75

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 63

Record High: 102 (1925)

Record Low: 46 (1893)

Today’s Precip: 0.11″

Monthly Precip: 0.92″ (+0.55″)

Yearly Precip: 44.86″ (+10.93″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.

Sunset: 7:09 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 13 / Small Particulate Count: 30)

Pollen: High (8.2 for Ragweed)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

