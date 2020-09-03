Advertisement

Watch Live: Kentucky

Gov. Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky Thursday afternoon.

Beshear reported 906 new COVID-19 cases Thursday bringing the total Kentuckians infected since the outbreak began to 50,885.

The Governor said Warren County had 89 cases and Barren County had 10.

Beshear said there were 10 deaths including a 52-year-old man from Barren County, raising the death toll to 976.

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.

Posted by WBKO Television on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KSP investigate fatal accident on Cumberland Parkway

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Women's Fund of South Central KY Awarding $100,000 in Grants to 14 Nonprofits

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WATCH - A wet morning, but drying out for the holiday weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
Things will dry out some this afternoon, but it will still be humid. Tomorrow will be MUCH less humid.

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear signals plan to extend mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is indicating that he will extend a statewide mask mandate again later this month.

Latest News

State

Democrats pounce on GOP tweet slamming teachers’ unions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Democrats have seized on a social media attack on teachers by state Republicans. Democrats say it unmasks persistent GOP hostility toward educators.

News

Ky distillers funding scholarship program to promote diversity

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Ky distillers funding scholarship program to promote diversity

News

Police: Man arrested after pointing gun at group of people, child

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
One man was arrested in Russellville after holding several people at gunpoint.

News

KSP investigate fatal accident on Cumberland Parkway

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Kentucky State Police worked on a fatal accident on the Cumberland Parkway Thursday morning.

Weather

Morning showers and storms, more clouds and humidity!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Showers this morning, then drier weather for the weekend!

News

WATCH - Scattered showers and storms this morning in Kentucky!

Updated: 7 hours ago
Some showers and storms this morning, then staying mostly cloudy during the afternoon.