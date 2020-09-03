Watch Live: Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky Thursday afternoon.

Beshear reported 906 new COVID-19 cases Thursday bringing the total Kentuckians infected since the outbreak began to 50,885.

The Governor said Warren County had 89 cases and Barren County had 10.

Beshear said there were 10 deaths including a 52-year-old man from Barren County, raising the death toll to 976.

