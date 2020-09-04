Advertisement

29th Annual Coats for Kids Drive

Coats for Kids file
Coats for Kids file(WBKO)
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club along with the Bowling Green Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office are preparing for the 29th Annual Coats for Kids Drive.

The event is held between September 1st and December 31st.

Coat donation opportunities will include the annual Cram The Cruiser event in front of the Bowling Green Police Department and at Greenwood Mall from October 1-November 30. Coat donations may also be made at Chaney’s Dairy Barn.

FUNDRAISER ALERT: #30walks30daysCFK starting September 1st.

Here’s how you can help:

1. From September 1-30, for every picture of your walk posted to FB WITH the hashtag #30walks30daysCFK a local business in our community will donate $1, up to $250 total! Also, tag the Coats For Kids page!

2. Ask friends and neighbors to sponsor you or sponsor someone you know and use the hashtag #30walks30daysCFK. They can donate a set amount or sponsor the number of miles you complete. Also, tag the Coats For Kids page!

3. Purchase a Coats For Kids T-shirt at Chaney’s Dairy Barn for $20 AND post a picture or group picture to Facebook using the hashtag #30walks30daysCFK. For every post, a local business in our community will donate $1, up to $250 total! Also, tag the Coats For Kids page!

4. All funds raised will go directly toward the purchase of new coats.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Tompkinsville Bypass to open Friday, project estimated around $28 million

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
After nearly three years, the new Tompkinville Bypass will officially open Friday, weather permitting.

News

Congressman Comer says he will take COVID-19 vaccine, against mask mandate, for masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Congressman James Comer says he will take COVID vaccine

News

Quarles elected president of national agriculture group

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has been elected president of a national association representing the leaders of state agriculture departments across the country.

News

Kentucky surpasses 50,000 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky Thursday afternoon.

Latest News

News

KSP investigate fatal accident on Cumberland Parkway

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Women's Fund of South Central KY Awarding $100,000 in Grants to 14 Nonprofits

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

WATCH - A wet morning, but drying out for the holiday weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
Things will dry out some this afternoon, but it will still be humid. Tomorrow will be MUCH less humid.

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear signals plan to extend mask mandate

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is indicating that he will extend a statewide mask mandate again later this month.

State

Democrats pounce on GOP tweet slamming teachers’ unions

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Democrats have seized on a social media attack on teachers by state Republicans. Democrats say it unmasks persistent GOP hostility toward educators.

News

Ky distillers funding scholarship program to promote diversity

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Ky distillers funding scholarship program to promote diversity