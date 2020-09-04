BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club along with the Bowling Green Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office are preparing for the 29th Annual Coats for Kids Drive.

The event is held between September 1st and December 31st.

Coat donation opportunities will include the annual Cram The Cruiser event in front of the Bowling Green Police Department and at Greenwood Mall from October 1-November 30. Coat donations may also be made at Chaney’s Dairy Barn.

FUNDRAISER ALERT: #30walks30daysCFK starting September 1st.

Here’s how you can help:

1. From September 1-30, for every picture of your walk posted to FB WITH the hashtag #30walks30daysCFK a local business in our community will donate $1, up to $250 total! Also, tag the Coats For Kids page!

2. Ask friends and neighbors to sponsor you or sponsor someone you know and use the hashtag #30walks30daysCFK. They can donate a set amount or sponsor the number of miles you complete. Also, tag the Coats For Kids page!

3. Purchase a Coats For Kids T-shirt at Chaney’s Dairy Barn for $20 AND post a picture or group picture to Facebook using the hashtag #30walks30daysCFK. For every post, a local business in our community will donate $1, up to $250 total! Also, tag the Coats For Kids page!

4. All funds raised will go directly toward the purchase of new coats.

