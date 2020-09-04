Advertisement

Countdown to Kickoff: Allen County-Scottsville Patriots

Countdown to Kickoff: ACS Patriots
Countdown to Kickoff: ACS Patriots
By Hunter Smith
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Patriots of Allen County-Scottsville.

Last season the Patriots featured 17 first-year starters and that lack of experience showed early as ACS started 2019 off 0-4. However, the Patriots ended the season strong, winning five of their last eight contests.

“They got better as the year went on,” Patriots head coach Brad Hood said. “We need them to start with the way they ended and that learning mentality, that working mentality.”

Hood, who is is entering his 15th season as the head coach for ACS said having a senior class of over 20 players has made preparing for this season a lot smoother especially given the short practice window.

“They’ve been great leaders throughout the quarantine, all the way getting back into workouts this summer,” Hood said. “A lot of these guys have game experience so hopefully when we get to that full grove of going, they’ll be able to jump in and remember things a lot quicker, get moving a lot quicker.”

Senior Kayden Whitney says leadership goes a long way with the Patriots.

“You know if one person starts then more people will pitch in and then everyone’s just going to come together and do what they’re supposed to do.”

This Patriots team returns a lot of experience at the skill positions, including seniors Trace McIntyre who threw for over 900 yards last season as well as Jax Cooper, the Patriots leading receiver from 2019.

“I think we’re going to mix it up quite a bit,” McIntyre said. “Our run game is going to be there, our passing game will be there too. We got a couple more guys this year, quicker guys on the outside so I’m looking forward to that.”

“I think if we go out there and we execute like I know we can then we’ll have a pretty successful year,” Whitney said.

As the Patriots continue to prepare for their season opener, coach Hood said he’s focused on not throwing to much at his players at once.

“I don’t want to put too much on them,” Hood said. “Coaching wise we got to really coach up the small things and get the things that we need to be good at installed. We don’t need to go out and just try to throw a lot of things at them.”

Coach Hood is hoping his offense will be balanced this season but said his team has players they can lean on if they need to rely on more of the passing or running game.

“I’m as fired up right now as I’ve been in a long time,” Hood said.

Allen County-Scottsville Patriots Schedule

9/11 @Glasgow

9/18 Warren Central

9/25 @Franklin-Simpson

10/2 Danville

10/9 @Daviess County

10/16 Warren East

10/23 @Russell County

10/30 @Monroe County

11/5 Greenwood

