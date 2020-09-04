Domestic violence arrest; accused of assault and strangulation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Departmen says officers arrested 27-year-old Prince Bennett, of Bowling Green, for domestic violence related charges.

Bennett is accused of assaulting a woman between January and May of this year. He is also accused of strangling the same woman in March of this year.

Bennett was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and charged with three counts of Assault, 2nd Degree - Domestic Violence, Strangulation, 1st Degree and Assault, 4th Degree, Domestic Violence.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.