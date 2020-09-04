Advertisement

Goat takes over deputy’s patrol car, eats her paperwork

‘Get out. Go. C’mon’
A Georgia deputy sheriff learns a lesson about leaving her patrol car open when a goat hops in and starts snacking on her paperwork.
A Georgia deputy sheriff learns a lesson about leaving her patrol car open when a goat hops in and starts snacking on her paperwork.(Source: Douglas County Sheriff's Office (Georgia), Facebook)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A Georgia deputy sheriff learned a lesson about what happens when you don’t shut your patrol car door.

After serving civil papers at a home, she returned to her vehicle to find a goat happily munching on a stack of paperwork in her front seat.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on its official Facebook page.

“Get out. Go. C’mon,” the deputy said, swatting at the critter who wasn’t interested in moving.

Warning: This story contains a video with mild cursing

The deputy ran back and forth from one side of the patrol car to the other, trying to get the goat to move and stop eating her large stack of paperwork.

“Get out. Get out,” she implored, growing more exasperated, but still laughing at herself at the same time.

In the end, the deputy got her goat and saved most of the paperwork.

Warning: Video contains mild cursing

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Physical Therapist provides tips for working at home

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Allison Baker
A physical therapist in Bowling Green is now doing work home evaluations to make sure your area is set up to where you are not straining your body while working for hours on a computer.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 809 new COVID-19 cases Friday, extends mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians Friday afternoon on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.

News

Glasgow Police to adopt new policies, ban no knock warrants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Based on recommendations from the Kentucky Cities League, the Glasgow Police Department has adopted several new policies.

News

Domestic violence arrest; accused of assault and strangulation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Police say Prince Bennett is accused of assaulting a woman between January and May of this year. He is also accused of strangling the same woman in March of this year.

Latest News

National

Deputy leaves patrol car door open, goat eats paperwork

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A Georgia deputy sheriff learns a lesson about leaving her patrol car open when a goat hops in and starts snacking on her paperwork.

National

Kentucky congressman praises teen charged in Kenosha shootings: ’He didn’t empty a magazine’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Rittenhouse is currently in custody in Lake County, Ill., charged with six criminal counts including intentional homicide, reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon.

News

Kanye West files petition to appear on presidential ballot in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
According to a Tweet by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, Kanye West has filed for president in Kentucky.

National

Blake’s father says paralyzed son optimistic after shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot Aug. 23, setting off days of protests that made Wisconsin the epicenter of the nation’s ongoing debate over police violence and racial injustice.

National

Security measures for Kentucky Derby

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Louisville police are preparing for protests on Derby weekend with a plan to keep groups separated.

National

Video captures Alabama health worker poking body, woman arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Alabama say a woman is charged with corpse abuse after video showed a health care worker mistreating the body of a deceased resident of an assisted living facility.