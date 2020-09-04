Advertisement

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Dallas Butts

Hometown Hero Dallas
Hometown Hero Dallas(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week’s Hometown Hero brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

”He meets no strangers and when he announced his retirement the first thing I thought was he is a Hometown Hero,” said Byron Hunt, co-worker.

Mr. Dallas, a name that is well known throughout Rich Pond Elementary School. Especially for his positive attitude that brought a smile to everyone’s faces.

“You try to be the nicest you can, which I always was described to be polite and just doing the right thing basically. It is a joy to just see the smiles on the kid’s faces, the teachers, and the staff. That is what I enjoy,” said Dallas Butts, hero.

From his singing in the early mornings to leaving behind an everlasting impression on his students and co-workers.

Salem got a chance to help out Mr. Dallas while attending Rich Pond. One of his favorite memories with Dallas included them racing the trash cans to the dumpster. He would also help Dallas clean the tables during lunchtime.

“Usually during lunch, we would go like after I ate my lunch, I would eat my lunch real fast, and then I would get up and help him clean the cafeteria and take out the trash with him and all that stuff. " Salem Harris, student

Mr. Dallas worked at Rich Pond Elementary School for several years but this summer he decided it was time for his career at the school to end. Although he says he misses it, it was the right decision.

“It was great to interact with the kids and see them work and just be involved with them and see how happy they are to be at school and it was just great. I take my hat off to any kid in the world but just working with the kids and being around them. To be able to watch the joy that they have, it is just great,” added Dallas.

His absence is now felt by his former co-worker who wishes he would’ve had more time to spend with Dallas working alongside each other.

“When Dallas announced his retirement it was a big surprise for all of us. I had come to work here three years ago and Dallas was my first contact. He just had such a love for the school, the staff, the kids. He just embodies what a real custodian is all about,” added Hunt.

For his kindness, hard work, and dedication to Rich Pond Elementary School over the years we honor Dallas as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“He can definitely brighten the day I never saw him have a bad day he is one of the most positive Christian men I have ever known”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000

Latest News

Hometown Hero

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Rachelle Boggess

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Rachelle Boggess

News

WKU Counseling Center doesn’t skip a beat, transitioning to virtual sessions at the beginning of the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The use of technology like Zoom has not only been paramount to academics in the wake of COVID-19, it’s also been crucial when it comes to therapy.

News

Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky announces totals for 14 grant recipients

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Over the past seven years the Women’s Fund has awarded $866,952 in grants back into the community!

News

Virtual public meeting set for feasibility study for a possible Interstate 65 interchange in southern Warren County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. through a Zoom Meeting.

Latest News

News

Semifinalists named for 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year; two from south central Kentucky

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
Winners of the elementary, middle and high school Teacher of the Year awards, in addition to the overall 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, will be announced in a virtual ceremony later this fall.

News

Governor Beshear announces funding for access road in South Cooper Industrial Park in Barren County

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT
The local authority is in the process of acquiring 152 acres for the site.

Hometown Hero

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Rev. John C. Lee Jr.

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
For his encouraging words and constant inspiration to others, we honor Rev. John C. lee as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

Hometown Hero

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Kyle Godsey

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
For taking time out of his day to inspire the life of a little boy, who sees him as his hero, we honor Kyle Godsey as this week’s Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

News

Orchestra Kentucky concert postponed

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The concert will still take place at the National Corvette Museum Amphitheater.

News

NEW DATE: WKU “Maskerade” Homecoming set for Oct. 10

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Hilltoppers will face rival Marshall in the annual Homecoming football game at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.