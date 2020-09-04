Kanye West files petition to appear on presidential ballot in Kentucky

Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Tweet by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, Kanye West has filed for president in Kentucky.

“Our staff are diligently reviewing this filing, including an estimated 19,000 petition signatures, to determine whether Mr. West has qualified to appear,” said Adams in another tweet.

The filing deadline is 4 p.m today.

Yep. pic.twitter.com/YyCP7QxqjL — KY Sec. of State Michael Adams (@KYSecState) September 4, 2020

