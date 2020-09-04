Advertisement

Kanye West files petition to appear on presidential ballot in Kentucky

Kanye West files for president in Kentucky
Kanye West files for president in Kentucky(Sec. Michael Adams)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Tweet by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, Kanye West has filed for president in Kentucky.

“Our staff are diligently reviewing this filing, including an estimated 19,000 petition signatures, to determine whether Mr. West has qualified to appear,” said Adams in another tweet.

The filing deadline is 4 p.m today.

