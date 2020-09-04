Advertisement

Kentucky report shows big jump in dual-credit participation

More than 40,000 students enrolled in dual-credit courses at public and private institutions in the 2019-20 academic year.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A report shows the number of Kentucky high school students enrolling in dual-credit courses has risen dramatically in recent years.

For years, Kentucky education leaders have stressed the importance of dual-credit courses, which allow students to earn high school and college credits simultaneously. The report was released this week by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. It revealed more than 40,800 students enrolled in dual-credit courses at public and private institutions in the 2019-20 academic year, up from 23,300 five years ago. It showed dual-credit students were more likely to continue college for a second year and earn higher grades.

