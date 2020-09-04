Less humidity to start the holiday weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a wet and very muggy week across the Commonwealth, things get drier and comfortable just in time for a busy weekend!

A comfortable day to walk the dog, though a stray shower is possible along the state line this morning. (WBKO)

A cold front that brings Canadian air will move through the region this morning and behind it is MUCH drier and cooler air. Before and during the front’s passage, expect skies to be mostly cloudy as skies will slowly clear out during the afternoon. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 70s but we expect some low 80s across much of south-central Kentucky.

Labor Day Weekend looks like a treat for any outdoor activities as it will be packed with sports including college football, the Kentucky Derby and so many other recreational things across the Commonwealth that people can do socially distant. It’s also a treat considering we expect low humidity and plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will be below average in the upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday and the mid-to-lower 80s on Sunday. Labor Day will be the warmest day with highs in the mid 80s along with continued sunshine!

By the middle of next week, shower and storm chances return along with much cooler conditions. The Climate Prediction Center forecasts this region to see below normal temperatures and near average precipitation for the middle of the month -- so it appears the dog days of summer are numbered (but not out just yet). We’ll keep you posted as we gather any new data for later this month. Until then, enjoy the weekend weather!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. High 80. Low 57. Winds NW at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. High 81. Low 58. Winds E at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 85. Low 64. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1954, 1925)

Record Low Today: 47 (1893)

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 63

Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.

Sunset: 7:09 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Moderate (Ozone Count: 0 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Moderate (8.2)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 85

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.11″

Monthly Precip: 0.92″ (+0.55″)

Yearly Precip: 44.86″ (+10.93″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

