New Tompkinsville Bypass to open Friday, project estimated around $28 million

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After nearly three years, the new Tompkinville Bypass will officially open Friday, weather permitting.

“Congratulations to Monroe County-- an area sometimes that they feel like they might not get these dollars coming from Frankfort. This is exciting and ensures every part of Kentucky has a real opportunity,” said Governor Andy Beshear at Thursday’s press conference.

Local officials say this project was decades in the making and long overdue.

“This is a historic day in Monroe County,” said U.S. Congressman James Comer, District 1.

It is approximately 3.8 miles long, featuring two lanes with truck climbing lanes in some areas. The goal of the bypass is to relieve traffic congestion producing large commercial truck traffic in downtown Tompkinsville and improving access to the industrial park.

“We’d go in and fix something and then the truck traffic coming through town, it wouldn’t last very long, so you know after so long we decided it was better to wait until we can get this. So, it’s a happy day for everybody in Tompkinsville,” said Mayor Scotty Turner.

The bypass connects KY 163 Celina Road, just south of Tompkinsville, to KY 163 Edmonton Road near Radio Station Road. The new road also provides more direct access to the east side medical and emergency health services, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

“This was just another piece of the puzzle of us connecting interstate 40 to interstate 75. In Tennessee we have all seen the work they’ve done in Tennessee down below Celina and going to Livingston ... you can easily get to interstate 40, now we’ve got the bypass in Tompkinsville,” said Rep. Bart Rowland, District 21.

The total road project cost approximately $28 million in total.

