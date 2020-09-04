Physical Therapist provides tips for working at home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Across the United States, people have gone from working in the office to working at home due to the coronavirus.

One working mom in Bowling Green began her at homework experience a few years ago. Crystal began experiencing pain from working long hours on the computer, and now many of us have switched to working from home and are experiencing the same issues.

“Because I work at the computer basically all day long it is very easy for me to be at the computer and be at a certain posture and just not even think about what I am doing. So after a while, I start to feel those muscles tense up, and then I have to get up and move around. I think over time it really does give me a lot of strain in my neck and shoulder area,” said Crystal Stiles, a patient at ProRehab.

A physical therapist in Bowling Green is now doing work home evaluations to make sure your area is set up to where you are not straining your body while working for hours on a computer.

“So we are all spending more time at home with our computers with the recent pandemic we also have a lot of children that are working at home now that we are doing virtual learning at home. So good computer set up is so important to prevent these issues from happening to yourself and then other people that we know that are in the same situation,” said Bethany Richerson, ProRehab Clinic Director

A few tips that are recommended, keep your arms at a 90-degree angle, make sure that your monitor is eye level, and make sure your feet are flat on the floor. If you are shorter then a doctor recommends getting a stool or something to rest your feet on to avoid back pain.

“I recommend 90 degrees so that your wrist and things can rest on the desk. This is going to help a lot of the pain that you are experiencing because every time that you are reaching forward this is why you are experiencing that pain up in your shoulders. It is nice if your feet are flat on the floor that also helps your lower back as well as being in a better position altogether. So feet flat on the floor, your monitor needs to be at eye level, keeping your wrists and hands closure to your body which means your body needs to be close to your desk,” added Richerson.

ProRehab also sees patients in person. Physical therapists use several techniques to help relieve pain in the client’s shoulders, head, neck, and back. One that the doctor often uses on Crystal is dry needling.

“I have noticed that I don’t get as tensed up especially again if I am getting up and doing the stretches constantly and she has also given me some exercises to do with bands so that has helped me out a whole lot. Then when I come in she does the dry needling on neck and shoulders and even in my head and that helps to get me some immediate relief,” added Stiles.

If you are working at home it is also important to remember to take breaks and stretch your muscles. If you are able to try and work standing rather than sitting all day long.

