Service One Credit Union presents donation to The HIVE
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The HIVE provides opportunities for special needs adults.
This month they were the recipient of the donation made by Service One Credit Union as part of the 3 Degree Guarantee.
The 3 Degree Guarantee is a partnership with Service One Credit Union where each time Meteorologist Ethan Emery correctly predicts the high of the previous day’s forecast within three degrees.
Service One Credit Union donated $500 to The Hive.