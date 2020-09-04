Advertisement

Service One Credit Union presents donation to The HIVE

Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The HIVE provides opportunities for special needs adults.

This month they were the recipient of the donation made by Service One Credit Union as part of the 3 Degree Guarantee.

The 3 Degree Guarantee is a partnership with Service One Credit Union where each time Meteorologist Ethan Emery correctly predicts the high of the previous day’s forecast within three degrees.

Service One Credit Union donated $500 to The Hive.

