Advertisement

Virtual public meeting set for feasibility study for a possible Interstate 65 interchange in southern Warren County

(WYMT)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) in partnership with the Bowling Green-Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will host a virtual public meeting on the I-65 Southern Warren County Feasibility Study next week. The study area is bordered by U.S. 31-W to the west and KY 622 to the east and extends from I-165 southward to the Simpson County line.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Zoom. A formal presentation will be given at 5:30 p.m. A survey will also be available for people to fill out to provide feedback about the study.

Folks interested in logging into the meetings should use this link: https://interstate65-baker.hub.arcgis.com/. A dial-in option is also available by calling (312) 626-6799 Access Code: 83168487011

Anyone needing special assistance with the meeting need to request it by Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The objective of this planning study is to identify the most feasible improvements to the transportation network that enhance access to I-65 in southern Warren County.  To achieve this goal, the project team of KYTC, the Bowling Green-Warren County MPO, and the consultant Michael Baker International will work collaboratively with the public, stakeholders, and community leaders.

Concerns and comments will be gathered and presented to project study team members for the development of potential alternatives for an interchange with I-65 in Southern Warren County. Written comments will be accepted after the meeting from Sept. 10 to Sept. 20 through the study survey located at the following link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Interstate65Study

Or comments can be sent to the project e-mail address: Interstate65Study@mbakerintl.com

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky announces totals for 14 grant recipients

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Over the past seven years the Women’s Fund has awarded $866,952 in grants back into the community!

News

WKU Athletics announces approved football gameday guidelines

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
WKU will have a 20 percent capacity for home games at Houchens-Smith Stadium with less than 5,000 fans total. A minimum of 1,000 seats will be held for WKU students.

News

Simpson Co. Literacy Center

Updated: 1 hour ago

Education

Kentucky report shows big jump in dual-credit participation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A report shows the number of Kentucky high school students enrolling in dual-credit courses has risen dramatically in recent years.

Latest News

Weather

Less humidity to start the holiday weekend!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Cooler and comfortable weather just in time for the holiday weekend!

News

Service One Credit Union presents donation to The HIVE

Updated: 5 hours ago
The HIVE provides opportunities for special needs adults.

News

WATCH - Pleasant weather just in time for the holiday weekend!

Updated: 5 hours ago
Humid this morning, then comfortable this afternoon!

News

Service One Credit Union presents donation to The HIVE

Updated: 5 hours ago
Service One Credit Union presents donation to The HIVE

Good News

Good News: 26th Anniversary Event at the Corvette Museum

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Corvette Museum celebrates 26 years, unveils 2021 colors

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
On Thursday, the general manager of Bowling Green’s Corvette plant, Kai Spande, hosted an event