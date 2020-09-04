Virtual public meeting set for feasibility study for a possible Interstate 65 interchange in southern Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) in partnership with the Bowling Green-Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will host a virtual public meeting on the I-65 Southern Warren County Feasibility Study next week. The study area is bordered by U.S. 31-W to the west and KY 622 to the east and extends from I-165 southward to the Simpson County line.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Zoom. A formal presentation will be given at 5:30 p.m. A survey will also be available for people to fill out to provide feedback about the study.

Folks interested in logging into the meetings should use this link: https://interstate65-baker.hub.arcgis.com/. A dial-in option is also available by calling (312) 626-6799 Access Code: 83168487011

Anyone needing special assistance with the meeting need to request it by Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The objective of this planning study is to identify the most feasible improvements to the transportation network that enhance access to I-65 in southern Warren County. To achieve this goal, the project team of KYTC, the Bowling Green-Warren County MPO, and the consultant Michael Baker International will work collaboratively with the public, stakeholders, and community leaders.

Concerns and comments will be gathered and presented to project study team members for the development of potential alternatives for an interchange with I-65 in Southern Warren County. Written comments will be accepted after the meeting from Sept. 10 to Sept. 20 through the study survey located at the following link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Interstate65Study

Or comments can be sent to the project e-mail address: Interstate65Study@mbakerintl.com

