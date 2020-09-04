WATCH - A Wonderful Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front direct from Canada slid through early Friday, with cooler temperatures and much lower humidity values in its wake. This will set us up for a sensational Labor Day weekend of weather!

Expect fair skies to dominate through Labor Day. Highs climb from the low 80s Saturday into the upper 80s by the end of the three-day weekend. Morning lows will be as cool as the mid 50s for some Saturday and again to start Sunday! The 146th running of the KY Derby looks good, with fair skies and temps near 80 at post-time (6:01pm CDT at Churchill Downs). Humidity levels climb a bit late weekend, but nothing oppressive.

Beyond the weekend, Tuesday appears dry before our next decent shot for rain Wednesday. Unsettled weather continues Thursday as our next frontal system arrives. This one could bring us another significant cool shot to close out next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. High 81, Low 55, winds NE-5

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 85, Low 64, winds SE-6

LABOR DAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 87, Low 66, winds SW-7

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Friday’s High: 80

Friday’s Low: 71

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 63

Record High: 103 (1954)

Record Low: 47 (1893)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.92″ (+0.45″)

Yearly Precip: 44.86″ (+10.83″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.

Sunset: 7:09 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 0 / Small Particulate Count: 25)

Pollen: High (8.2 for Ragweed)

Mold: Low

